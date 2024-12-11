Yachts bring tool kits to Grenada following hurricane

Hammers, nails, toys and teddies amongst the items donated by ARC+ yachts in the wake of Beryl

Transatlantic sailors arriving in Grenada have brought tool kits to aid relief in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

The category 4 hurricane, which made landfall in July, toppled trees and power lines, tore roofs from houses and blew buildings off their foundations. On the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, more than 95% of homes of were damaged or destroyed, along with health facilities, airport buildings, schools and petrol stations.

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, The Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada published a priority list of items for hurricane relief. World Cruising Club (WCC) encouraged yachts participating in ARC+ 24– a rally from Gran Canaria to Grenada via Cape Verde – to buy building tools and bring them to Grenada where they could be collected at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina.

Toys for Christmas

“The Islands and people of Grenada and the Grenadines are close to the hearts of many of our rally participants as well as the World Cruising Club team,” said spokesperson Trish Jenkins. “The kids’ boats have also been asked if they would like to donate any surplus toys, games, books or puzzles, as these would make wonderful Christmas presents.” The ARC+ office has been busy receiving donations from boats, which includes several large tool kits, hammers, nails and screwdrivers. Whilst crossing the Atlantic, one boat also asked their kids to design and create four bags out of an old spinnaker, which they have donated to the children of Carriacou. Two-year-old Leo onboard Forquila has donated his soft toy monkey. MAYAG – The Marina & Yachting Association of Grenada – will be delivering all the tool kits.

Hurricane protection

In the January 25 edition of PBO, we looked at how to protect your boat in a storm. Yesterday, whilst covering the ARC+ rally, PBO visited Clarke’s Court Boatyard and Marina, the second biggest boatyard in the Caribbean. Amazingly the boats were unaffected by the hurricane.

“We moved all objects that could become flying debris and secured the boats with chains and concrete blocks,” explained manager Raymond Burke. “We came to work the next day expecting devastation but it was very much how we left it.”

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, boats were not so lucky. This French catamaran sustained extensive damage when it broke free of its mooring, and is currently being repaired at Clarke’s Court on the instructions of the insurer.