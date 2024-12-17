Why the International Boatbuilding Training College – IBTC Lowestoft – is closing its doors for good

The cost of materials and general overheads, impacted by Britain’s departure from the European Unit (Brexit), the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine war, along with falling student numbers have been cited as reasons behind the sad announcement.

After 50 years of inspiring the next generation of traditional boatbuilders, the International Boatbuilding Training College – IBTC Lowestoft – is closing its doors for good.

In a statement, owners Lyn and Mike Tupper said: “It is with immense sorrow that we announce the closure of the International Boatbuilding Training College Lowestoft (IBTC).

“Following 50 years of training people in the craft of traditional boatbuilding and joinery we will close the doors for a final time on 20 December 2024.

“This difficult decision comes after a series of negative economic events alongside a continued shift in perception of what constitutes quality training in the UK. These events include Brexit, COVID and the Ukraine war.

“All have had an impact on material costs and general overheads; this, linked with falling student numbers leaves the college economically unviable.”

IBTC Lowestoft has prided itself on its ‘unique training environment where the syllabus is expertly delivered by time-served boatbuilders and joiners with an amassed experience of over 150 years.’

For half a century, it has offered a comprehensive syllabus in traditional boatbuilding, operating a ‘true to life’ boatyard with a range of 20-plus boat projects for students to train on. These projects ranged from building new 9ft dinghies through to building a new Folk Boat and restoration of yachts up to 40ft.

Lyn and Mike added: “Learning traditional boatbuilding and joinery is about applying a good deal of skill to a wide range of technical processes, processes that rely on a person understanding a whole range of varied subjects – how trees grow and how this affects grain and therefore the use of the wood, how to cut the perfect dovetail or craft the seamless plank scarf right through to applying the last coat of varnish.

“This broad approach of understanding as much of a subject as possible, even if it is not part of an official syllabus, results in the development of the highest quality crafts people possible. We call this approach to training ‘teaching in the round’ a process that cannot be shortcut.

“Unfortunately, we live in an economy that demands shortcuts, that demands cost savings at the expense of quality.

“We, as a nation, are accepting mediocrity and more worryingly we are mistaking this mediocrity for quality. The national loss of skills and high-quality skills training in the artisan sector is deeply concerning.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing students and publicly pay tribute to a group of brilliant instructors and staff whose experience, knowledge, expertise and patience have changed so many lives for the better.”

