French officials have announced that five ports in Brittany will become temporary Ports of Entry from 1 June to 30 September 2023

Which are the French ports on the English Channel which yachts can check into?

The ports of St Cast, St Quay, Lézardrieux, Tréguier, and Trébeurden in Brittany will become temporary Ports of Entry from 1 June to 30 September 2023.

This will permit boats arriving from or travelling to outside of the Schengen area to be checked in and out, but only for onward travel to Brittany.

Those wishing to sail further afield within the Schengen area will need clearance at a permanent port of entry.

Permanent Ports of Entry along the French Channel coast are: Dunkirk, Calais, Boulogne, Dieppe, Le Havre, Honfleur, Caen/Ouistreham, Cherbourg, Carteret, Granville, St Malo, St Brieuc/Légué, and Roscoff.

The Cruising Association, which announced the update, said those arriving at St Cast, St Quay, Lézardrieux, Tréguier, and Trébeurden will need to download a declaration of arrival form from the relevant marina website before filling it out and emailing it back to the relevant marina office at least 24 hours in advance of arrival. Certification can then be collected on arrival.

For departure, the same form must be submitted prior to departure and a certification will subsequently be emailed from the marina office.

This is only valid for boats both arriving and departing the Schengen area from St Cast, St Quay, Lézardrieux, Tréguier, and Trébeurden.

The Schengen area includes: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

