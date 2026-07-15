Sailors’ Choice Awards: Vote for the best marine equipment and services

The finalists of the Sailors’ Choice Awards have been announced – vote for your favourite
Voting has now opened for 2026’s inaugural Sailors’ Choice Awards which aims to champion the very best marine equipment, gear and services available.
Jointly run by Practical Boat Owner and Yachting Monthly and sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston, the award nominations have been made by the sailing public rather than those within the marine industry, giving a true reflection of the products and services which really work and are valued by boat owners and sailors.
The general public is now invited to vote to find the gear and service providers which sailors and boaters rate really highly.
To vote for your favourite in each of the categories listed below go to www.pbo.co.uk/sailors-choice-awards
Katy Stickland, sail group editor at Future Publishing, said: “So many awards are nominated and decided by industry insiders; the Sailors’ Choice Awards is unique, as we have only accepted nominations from the sailing public, and it will be sailors and boat owners who will have the final say in choosing the very best products and services out there.”
Sailors’ Choice Awards 2026 Shortlist
Deck Equipment
- Buoycatcher Max boat hook
- Easymatic 16:1 Mainsheet System
- Hydrovane windvane steering system
Electronics, Navigation & Communication
- Garmin ECHOMAP Plus 45cv chartplotter and fish finder
- Orca Core 2 navigation system
- Savvy Navvy navigation app
Clothing & Accessories
- Henri-Lloyd Ocean Pro range of jackets and salopettes
- Lomo Coriolis sailing jacket
- Tilley TWS1 all-weather hat
Maintenance & Boatbuilding Products
- Bruntons Autoprop feathering propeller
- Star Brite Boat Wash shampoo
- Wavestream Bilge Filter
Engine & Outboards
- Beta Marine 10hp marine diesel engine
- ePropulsion eLite electric outboard
- Sleipner SX35 pod thruster
Safety Gear
- Garmin inReach satellite comms device
- Ocean Safety Jon Buoy EVAC evacuation platform
- Spinlock Deckvest lifejacket
Domestic Systems
- Eberspächer E-Airtronic 230V AC 1kW Electric Air Heater
- Renogy Bifacial Solar Panels
- Sea Smart Toilet System toilet sanitiser
Dinghy, Tender & Water Toys
- 3D Superlight 270 ultra lightweight inflatable dinghy
- Isle Explorer 3 hybrid inflatable SUP/kayak
- Takacat 380LX inflatable catamaran tender
Insurer
- Admiral Marine
- GJW Direct
- Haven Knox-Johnston
Customer Service
- Icom
- Marine Super Store
- Premier Marinas
Voting closes at 23:59 BST on 31 August 2026, with winners announced on 22 September at this year’s Southampton International Boat Show.