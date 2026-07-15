Sailors’ Choice Awards: Vote for the best marine equipment and services

The finalists of the Sailors’ Choice Awards have been announced – vote for your favourite

Voting has now opened for 2026’s inaugural Sailors’ Choice Awards which aims to champion the very best marine equipment, gear and services available.

Jointly run by Practical Boat Owner and Yachting Monthly and sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston, the award nominations have been made by the sailing public rather than those within the marine industry, giving a true reflection of the products and services which really work and are valued by boat owners and sailors.

The general public is now invited to vote to find the gear and service providers which sailors and boaters rate really highly.

To vote for your favourite in each of the categories listed below go to www.pbo.co.uk/sailors-choice-awards

Katy Stickland, sail group editor at Future Publishing, said: “So many awards are nominated and decided by industry insiders; the Sailors’ Choice Awards is unique, as we have only accepted nominations from the sailing public, and it will be sailors and boat owners who will have the final say in choosing the very best products and services out there.”

Sailors’ Choice Awards 2026 Shortlist

Deck Equipment

Buoycatcher Max boat hook

Easymatic 16:1 Mainsheet System

Hydrovane windvane steering system

Electronics, Navigation & Communication

Garmin ECHOMAP Plus 45cv chartplotter and fish finder

Orca Core 2 navigation system

Savvy Navvy navigation app

Clothing & Accessories

Henri-Lloyd Ocean Pro range of jackets and salopettes

Lomo Coriolis sailing jacket

Tilley TWS1 all-weather hat

Maintenance & Boatbuilding Products

Bruntons Autoprop feathering propeller

Star Brite Boat Wash shampoo

Wavestream Bilge Filter

Engine & Outboards

Beta Marine 10hp marine diesel engine

ePropulsion eLite electric outboard

Sleipner SX35 pod thruster

Safety Gear

Garmin inReach satellite comms device

Ocean Safety Jon Buoy EVAC evacuation platform

Spinlock Deckvest lifejacket

Domestic Systems

Eberspächer E-Airtronic 230V AC 1kW Electric Air Heater

Renogy Bifacial Solar Panels

Sea Smart Toilet System toilet sanitiser

Dinghy, Tender & Water Toys

3D Superlight 270 ultra lightweight inflatable dinghy

Isle Explorer 3 hybrid inflatable SUP/kayak

Takacat 380LX inflatable catamaran tender

Insurer

Admiral Marine

GJW Direct

Haven Knox-Johnston

Customer Service

Icom

Marine Super Store

Premier Marinas

Voting closes at 23:59 BST on 31 August 2026, with winners announced on 22 September at this year’s Southampton International Boat Show.