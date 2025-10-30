Safety alert for some Mercury Marine four-stroke outboards

The UK Government has issued a safety alert for certain models of Mercury Marine four-stroke outboards which do not meet the requirements of the Recreational Craft Regulations 2017
Owners of Mercury Marine four-stroke outboards are being encouraged to check their engines after a safety alert about the studs used on some models.
The UK Government has issued a safety alert for the following models:
- 75-115hp 2.1L FourStroke, SeaPro, Pro XS models, serial numbers: 2B095049 to 3B633935
- 135-150hp 3.0L FourStroke, SeaPro, Pro XS models, serial numbers: 1B905505 to 3B625824
The Office of Product Safety and Standards has announced that the above models of Mercury Marine outboards do not meet the requirements of the Recreational Craft Regulations 2017.
This is because the studs located on the upper shift arm will corrode over time if the engine is used in salt water.
The safety notice states: “This could lead to potential loss of shift function during a component failure. Outboards outside of the affected serial number range, or within the affected serial number range that have only been operated in freshwater markets, do not require modification.”
Owners of affected outboards are being advised to take them to an authorised Mercury Marine dealer for repair.
Your nearest dealer can be found at: www.mercurymarine.com.
The full recall notice from the UK Government’s Office of Product Safety and Standards can be found here.
