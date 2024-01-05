Mercury Marine V8 & V6 outboard engines recalled

Certain models of Mercury Marine V8 and V6 outboard engines are being recalled due to a safety risk

Mercury Marine V8 and V6 outboard engines are being recalled.

The Office of Product Safety and Standards said top cowl assembly on certain models of the outboard engines presented a risk of injury due to the potential for fingers to enter the top cowl air vents.

The affected products are: V8 200–300 and V6 175–225 FourStroke, Pro XS®, SeaPro™ and Verado® Models – Serial Numbers V8 2B529482 to 3B430915 & V6 2B529482 to 3B421321 V8 250R, V8 300R and 300R HD Models – Serial Numbers 1E080500 to 1E091195, 2B529482 to 3B430915.

Mercury Marine is offering to fit a bezel assembly to cover the top cowl air vents.

Installation of the bezel assembly is required on all sold and unsold affected outboard engines.

Register owners of Mercury Marine V8 and V6 outboard engines have been contacted by the company, and have been advised to contact an authorised dealer to schedule a service appointment to enable the bezel assembly to be fitted.

Your nearest dealer can be found at: www.mercurymarine.com.

The full recall notice from the UK Government’s Office of Product Safety and Standards can be found here.

