Inspiring guests and club anniversaries at the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show 2026

Celebrations of milestone moments and a star-studded line up of guest speakers will be among the highlights of the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show 2026.

From dinghy sailing to windsurfing, wingsurfing and foiling to paddleboarding, visitors to the Royal Yachting Association’s (RYA) Dinghy and Watersports Show can expect interactive family fun, watersport displays and demonstrations, live coaching sessions, hundreds of boats and marine retail stands all under one roof.

Held at Farnborough International over the weekend of 21-22 February, the event will also host multiple anniversary celebrations.

The Norfolk Punt Sailors Association will be marking its centenary at the show; The National 12 class will celebrate its 90th year; the Merlin Rocket and Firefly classes will both commemorate 80th anniversaries; The Shearwater Catamaran and Solo classes will both toast turning 70, while Rockley Watersports will honour its 50th year.

The UK’s biggest celebration of small-boat sailing and watersports boasts a star-studded line-up of guest speakers, including Dinghy Cruising Association president Roger Barnes.

More than 180 exhibitors are confirmed, and visitors will be able to explore new boats, technology and the latest kit from leading marine brands, alongside coaching sessions, demos and interactive features.

Marlow Ropes is returning for a 19th year. Leisure marine sales director Paul Honess said: “We’ve seen the show go from strength to strength. “We will be demonstrating our new high-performance dinghy line, the Excel Fusion+, which features a colour-matched core and simplifies splicing and can’t wait for visitors to see it.”

Talk schedule confirmed

Hear about the sailing adventures of small boat sailors Simon Conway and Roger Barnes, from 2.45pm to 3.30pm, both days of the show on the Sunsail Main Stage.

After their ‘Small boats, big escapes – adventures in dinghy cruising’ tales, the duo will then be joined by Steve White, to launch the new RYA Dinghy Trails, which aims to help people discover scenic routes and freedom on the water.

From 11am to 11.45am on the Saturday of the show, find out how you can win up to £6,000 of funding for your club with a talk about Sunsail’s Funding the Future initiative, of which PBO editor Katy Stickland is one of the judges.

Katy will be taking to the stage later on, in her role as Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) chair, from 5pm to 5.30pm, to unveil the winners of the coveted Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards for 2026.

Other highlights on Saturday will include show favourite, Michael McNamara, sharing practical tips to improve your sailing set-up this season with his ‘Sail setting for speed’ talk from 3.30pm both days.

Foiling fans can look forward to insights from the world of elite racing, with British Sailing Team iQFOiL stars Emma Wilson, Andy Brown, Islay Watson and coach Sam Ross sharing inspiration, resilience and the journey to the 2026 iQFOiL Worlds being hosted at Weymouth and Portland this September (‘How champions rise’, 2pm both days).

Visitors can also hear from the Emirates GBR SailGP Team about what’s in store from SailGP when the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix returns to Portsmouth this July (‘Champions on the charge’, 3.30pm – both days).

Tips for making the most of your time on the water

The ‘pathway to success’ talk (11.45am both days) will see four-time Paralympian and triple World Champion sailor, Hannah Stodel join top British para and youth sailors to reflect on their standout year, from record-breaking achievements to World Championship golds.

Meanwhile, ‘the starting line for growth’ (12.30pm both days), led by Dougal Henshall, celebrates some milestone anniversaries for RYA National Classes and explores how they have helped shape the unique diversity of the UK’s dinghy sailing scene.

Weather and decision-making will take centre stage when meteorologist Simon Rowell shares practical insight in ‘Eyes, apps, then eyes again’ (1.15pm both days).

Environmental protection will be a key theme on Sunday, with insight into how sailing can embrace circularity to reduce waste and protect our waters in ‘Closing the loop – circular solutions for kit and equipment’ (Sunday only, 11am).

Meanwhile, in the Knowledge Zone, racing performance tips will include ‘ILCA performance secrets’ (11am Saturday, 2.45pm Sunday) led by James Parker Mowbray; and ‘From the numbers to the know-how’ (11.45am), as Tom ‘Mozzy’ Morris and guests explore how sailors can use data to improve their decision-making on the water.

Boardsports will also feature strongly across the weekend. ‘Wing racing is taking off!’ (12.30pm both days) sees James Hardy, Rafferty Read and Tris Best discuss how to build wing racing and community at club level and boost performance, while ‘10 easy wins to improve your windsurfing’ (2.45pm Saturday) offers practical progression tips from former British speed and slalom windsurf champion Peter Hart.

Paddleboarders can benefit from ‘Paddle power – equipment choices and technique tips’ (4.15pm Saturday, 11am Sunday) led by Holly Bassett, which focuses on smart kit selection and tips to help you paddle smarter and stronger.

Affordability and accessibility are also on the agenda in ‘Getting the most from your boating budget’ (1.15pm both days) where Adam McGovern and Susie Moore share practical ways to stay active on the water for less.

Also at the show, the NextGen Zone delivers an interactive programme focused on learning, confidence and personal development for younger sailors and those supporting them.

Rules and racing confidence are tackled through ‘Protest like a pro’ (11am both days), led by Sian Reynolds and Izze Webb, while ‘Power of the group’ (11.45am both days) sees Jonny McGovern explore how a group or club’s training environment and culture can influence success.

Jonny will also lead a session on ‘Training with purpose’ (4.30pm, Saturday only) where he’ll share advice on how to review your performance, set goals and plan smarter training.

Looking beyond competition, ‘Without limits – where skills become careers’ (12.30pm both days) is hosted by the RYA Female Futures Group’s Hannah Diamond (Saturday) and Jess Libby (Sunday), and brings together marine industry experts and personalities to highlight how sailing and watersports skills can open doors to unexpected career paths and spark ideas about what young sailors might want to learn, explore or try next in their boating journey.

The session will see a relaxed, free-flow format with sailors able to roam the space, ask questions and enjoy one‑to‑one conversations with experts in a friendly, accessible setting.

Mental resilience and wellbeing are also key themes throughout the weekend. ‘Exploring performing under pressure’ (1.30pm both days), led by Kirstie Urwin and Tom Evans, and ‘Prepare, recover, perform’ (3pm both days) with Holly Bassett, offer practical tools to support confidence, resilience and recovery.

The show runs from 10am to 6pm on Saturday 21 February and 10am to 5pm on Sunday 22 February.

RYA members and children aged 15 and under go free with an accompanying adult.

Adult ticket prices cost £15 for day tickets; £22.50 for weekend tickets.

Visit the show website for the full talks itinerary: www.rya.org.uk/dinghy-show

