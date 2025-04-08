Plan to secure future of nautical publisher Imray paper charts

Imray’s nautical paper charts and books are no longer at risk of ceasing publication this year.

Leading publisher of nautical information for leisure sailors Imray Laurie Norie & Wilson Ltd (Imray) and Austrian cartographic specialist freytag & berndt (FB) have pledged to “ensure the continued availability and development” of Imray paper charts.

Imray Laurie Norie & Wilson Ltd and freytag & berndt have announced a joint venture, FB Imray Laurie Norie & Wilson GmbH (FB Imray), to be headquartered in Vienna, and signed a letter of intent to “ensure the continued availability and development” of Imray’s nautical paper charts and books.

In addition, Bookharbour (Stanfords) Ltd will continue as the main UK-based distributor of Imray paper charts and books.

It is hoped that the collaboration with freytag & berndt’s cartographic knowledge, will strengthen and expand the Imray offerings, while Imray’s nautical portfolio with be ‘literally filling a large blank spot’ in the land-based maps of Austria’s market leader in cartography.

The evolved organisation is set to launch in the summer, with further details to be announced in due course.

Positive plan for Imray paper charts

The focus will be on producing high-quality nautical charts and publications under the Imray brand, while also developing new products tailored to the needs of sailors and advancing digital navigation solutions.

Imray managing director Lucy Wilson said: “By combining our deep-rooted maritime knowledge with freytag & berndt’s cartographic abilities, we are securing the future of Imray’s nautical charts and publications while opening the door to new opportunities for development and growth. “Our commitment to providing sailors with trusted, high-quality navigation resources remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Carl Rauch, Managing Director of freytag & berndt, added: “With this joint venture, we are taking a big step towards becoming a global cartographic publisher.

“Until now, we have only been involved in predominantly land-based cartography so with this partnership we are literally filling a large blank spot in our maps.

“By continuing and further developing the Imray portfolio and tapping into digital opportunities, we are creating innovative solutions for navigators.”

There will be no interruption in service— charts and books will continue to be available as usual.

Was the future of Imray paper charts ever in doubt?

Last November, Imray announced the end of an era, and that it would be ceasing its paper chart publishing operations in 2025.

The company, which has been providing sailors and maritime enthusiasts with expertly designed charts, books and guides for more than 200 years, since the mid-18th century, said in a statement: “While this decision has not been taken lightly, it is a recognition of growing trends in nautical digital navigation.”

At the time, Imray was offering “a final opportunity for potential buyers interested in preserving its legacy, providing a unique chance to acquire the chart business and/or rights to the Imray name.”

The Chairman of the Small Craft Group at the Royal Institute of Navigation (RIN), Paul Bryans said, at the time: “The loss of Imray products is therefore very unfortunate for leisure sailors.”

He said: “Paper charts are an important navigational aid since they are independent of vulnerable electronic systems and excellent for planning purposes due to their size (much larger than a chart display screen).”

Meanwhile, in February 2023, the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) announced a delay to the withdrawal of paper Admiralty Standard Nautical Charts and Thematic Charts in response to user feedback.

Admiralty paper charts are expected to remain in production until at least 2030.

