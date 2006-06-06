PBO supports Poole Afloat

Come and meet PBO experts at the second annual Poole Afloat event taking place on 24-25 June

Organisers are praying for good weather and expect large crowds again at this year’s free event taking place in Harbourside Park and Poole Quay on 24-25 June. Sponsored by Rockley Holiday Park and organised by British Marine Federation Wessex, over 500 people took to the water last year and all the scheduled boat events were fully booked.

This year, you can come and meet PBO experts at the show on the stand and walk away with a complimentary copy of the July issue (subject to availablility) or take advantage of some truly great subscription offers.

The event promises to be fun for the whole family: you can book a boat trial on anything from ribs and dinghies to sailing yachts, in the harbour; watch canoeing, sailing and powerboat demonstrations and browse the exhibitors’ stands showcasing the latest chandlery, new gear, watersports equipment and accessories.

New this year will be a ‘Junior Boat Handling Skills’ competition, organised by Wanda Offshore Powerboat Klubb, which will enable youngsters (over the age of 8) to take to the controls of a 16ft boat with a qualified instructor to test their boating skills. Following a half-hour briefing, participants will need to slowly manoeuvre their way through an obstacle course on Poole Harbour to demonstrate their driving skills. Participants will be awarded with a certificate and the ‘driver of the day’ will receive the Wanda Offshore trophy. The competition will take place on both event days at 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm.

For those wishing to stay on dry land, there will opportunities to reach new heights by attempting the Vertigo climbing wall or even have a go at power-kiting. People will also be able to watch dingy boat building demonstrations provided by the Traditional and wooden boat Section of Poole Yacht Club.

To schedule a short trip in Poole Harbour or to sign up for the boat handling skills competition and power-kiting sessions people will need to visit the booking office based at Harbourside Park.

Win a holida for four care of Rockley Holiday Park by completing the competition coupon on the event leaflet and posting your entry in the ‘Competition Box’ at the Harbourside Park booking office during the event weekend. The winner will be announced on Sunday 25th at 4.30pm.

With on-shore entertainment planned as well, it should be a spectacular day out just a few minutes’ walk from the centre of Poole.

For more information log on to the British Marine Federation website or phone Poole Tourism on tel: 01202 253253