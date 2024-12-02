Nominations open for the Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year Awards

Members of the public have until the 31st December 2024 to make their nominations for the 2024 Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year

Public nominations for the 2024 Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year have now opened.

The annual awards are run by the Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) and celebrate exceptional achievements in performance, seamanship, sportsmanship, and youth talent across the sailing and watersports sectors.

Previous winners of the Yachtsman of the Year include Sir Ben Ainslie, Dame Ellen MacArthur, Pip Hare, Alex Thomson, Sir Chay Blyth, Lawrie Smith, Hattie Rogers, Sir Robin Knox-Johnson and Tracy Edwards.

Founded in 1955 by Sir Max Aiken – himself a winner of the award in 1963, along with his Admiral’s Cup teammates Ron Amey, Derek Boyer and Dennis Miller – the Yachtsman of the Year Award honours the finest achievements in British yachting.

The Young Sailor of the Year Award, introduced in 1993, celebrates rising stars under the age of 19 (as of 31st December 2024) who demonstrate outstanding skill and commitment.

The Young Sailor of the Year Award has a proud history of recognizing exceptional talent, with previous winners Jess Powell and Ben Greenhalgh joining Hannah Stodel, Emma Wilson and Hannah Mills who have gone on to achieve incredible success on the global stage.

To nominate, visit the official YJA website – yja.world. The nomination period will close at 23:59 on 31st December 2024.

Following the nomination period, the YJA Committee will shortlist three finalists in both categories, with the winners determined by a vote from YJA members.

The winners of these prestigious awards will be announced at the 2025 RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show in February.

The chair of the YJA, Katy Stickland, said: “The YJA Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards have been won by some of Britain’s best sailors. 2024 has been a remarkable year, with highlights including the Paris 2024 Olympics, Louis Vuitton America’s Cup, and the Vendée Globe Race. We look forward to receiving this year’s nominations and celebrating another stellar year of sailing achievements.”

