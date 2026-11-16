Have your say via a lithium-ion batteries survey

Do you use lithium-ion batteries on board? Take part in a new survey to shape the future of safety messaging for boaters.

Lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) are found in smartphones, tablets, laptops, toothbrushes, shavers, rechargeable DIY tools, e-bikes, e-scooters, and boat-installed batteries for whenever there is a need for electrical power independent of a mains supply.

“When managed correctly, LiBs can be operated safely on boats and the likelihood of problems is low. “However, the fire risk, and the associated potential for harm to boaters, increases if the batteries are damaged and then fail,” says the Boat Safety Scheme (BSS).

Boaters across the UK, aged 18 and over, are being invited to take part in an anonymous, 15-minute lithium-ion batteries survey to find out more about how they are used and maintained on boats.

Why is a lithium ion batteries survey needed?

The BSS has commissioned a nationwide, independent and anonymous survey from Morale Solutions.

Whether you occasionally hire a day boat, use your own craft at weekends or live aboard, the BSS wants to hear from you, ‘to understand the current level of knowledge of and attitude to the risks associated with this power source’ and will use the research to help improve advice about lithium-ion battery safety to enhance safety on the water.

Kevin Tyson, BSS general manager, said: “The use of lithium-ion technology is growing rapidly through the expanding number of rechargeable small devices, the convenience that e-bike and e-scooters offer boaters and growing benefits of battery-powered propulsion. “Through the survey, we’re aiming to gather as much data as possible on the current and future use of lithium-ion battery powered devices on boats. “If we can understand the current level of knowledge of and attitude to the risks associated with this power source, we can use that to expand and improve BSS advice for boat users of all types.”

What will the BSS do with the survey data?

The BSS is a public safety initiative helping to protect people, property and environments across the UK’s inland waterways.

The lithium-ion batteries survey will help the BSS to understand whether updates to its existing booklets on this topic are needed; available at www.boatsafetyscheme.org.

The survey is fully anonymous and no personal information will be given to the BSS.

It will remain open until 31 December.

The BSS is aiming for a thousand responses, representing every type of boat user from all over the UK.

Find the survey here.

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