Home-built boats – the readers building Western Skiffs from free PBO plans

Nic Compton reports on the progress of two Western Skiff builders who have taken advantage of the free boat plans we launched on PBO in 2019

It’s nearly two years since the first Western Skiff Mk2 was launched on the River Dart.

The boat was based on lines for an easy-to-build kit boat drawn by legendary designer Nigel Irens and Ed Burnett in the late 1990s.

Two years ago the concept was relaunched not just as a kit but also as a full-size set of building templates available for free on the PBO website.

The first Mk2 skiff was duly launched in July 2019, just a stone’s throw from where Nigel had launched the original skiff 23 years earlier.

What a lot has happened since then. First off was Chris Hackshall, who started building his kit in October 2019. His only previous experience was building a 12ft Thames skiff designed by Selway Fisher for some friends in Cornwall.

He chose the Western Skiff for his second build partly because its narrower beam allowed him to get it in and out of his garage, but also just because: “I thought it was a cool-looking boat.”

Like many skiff builders, he had trouble getting the garboard planks to “settle in” but eventually, with the help of useful little drawing from Jordan Boats, worked it out.

His conclusion: “The truth is real materials will not behave like a CAD drawings – there will be gaps. My advice to any future builder would be to enjoy the mithering [ie fussing] over aesthetics and don’t rush into anything which involves epoxying.”

Chris launched the finished skiff in April 2021 and named it Lottie P after his daughter.

Meanwhile in Schipluiden, near Rotterdam…

Over in Holland, Jelle Joustra used the free plans for start building his boat. Like Chris, he chose the boat because it fitted perfectly in his garden overlooking the canal in Schipluiden, near Rotterdam.

To familiarise himself with the design, he first built a cardboard model by printing the templates onto A4 paper which he stuck onto a sheet of cardboard.

“Building the model taught me a lot,” he says. “It gives you an idea of how everything fits together and where the tricky bits are.”

The Western Skiff kit is available from Jordan Boats (www.jordanboats.co.uk) for £1,133 inc delivery to UK mainland.

Free plans and the full set of articles about building the boat are available at www.pbo.co.uk/tag/western-skiff.

