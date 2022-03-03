Giant shark spine found in Bournemouth – species revealed

The Shark Trust has confirmed the identity of the 4ft shark backbone washed up on a Bournemouth beach

A giant shark spine found near Bournemouth, Dorset, on Tuesday has been identified as a basking shark.

PBO editor Ali Wood discovered the grisly 4ft shark spine whilst cycling along the promenade in Southbourne. After taking it home and sending photos and measurements to the Shark Trust, it was confirmed to be that of the UK’s second largest shark species, the basking shark.

Paul Cox, managing director of the Shark Trust, said, “It looks like it’s most likely a part of a basking shark vertebral column (backbone), probably the rear section. It would appear that the flesh has been scavenged and the spine has broken up and probably been brought ashore by the recent storms. It’s unusual but not unheard of… a good find.”

Basking sharks can grow to 12m, and have been the target of fisheries worldwide as far back as the 18th century. Whilst shark vertebrae can be used to determine size and age, access to basking shark spines is extremely limited, and usually reduced to finds from private collections and museums.

Shark spines are rarely found on beaches because the shark’s skeleton is made of cartilage, which is much softer and lighter than bone.

Basking sharks in UK waters

Basking sharks visit UK waters each year between May and October and are usually observed inshore during the spring and summer. It’s possible they’ll be spotted in the Southwest of England in the next few weeks. The Shark Trust has launched a basking shark project, and will soon be launching a new Smartphone App to help people record their sightings.

“It would be fantastic if PBO readers could submit their sightings,” says Paul.

Due to their Endangered status on the IUCN Red List, monitoring, management and further research is vital to ensure their survival. The more we know about basking sharks the better equipped we are to protect them.

Where else are basking sharks found?

Basking sharks are found worldwide in temperate and boreal oceans, as well as tropical and equatorial waters. They’re recognisable by their huge mouths and large gill slits which almost encircle the head. They range in colour from grey to blue-grey and black and often have irregular white blotches on the underside of their head and abdomen.

They’re very adaptable fish, able to swim on the surface and to depths of 1,200m, in water temperatures ranging from 5 to 21 degrees. The sea temperature in Bournemouth at the time of finding the basking shark spine was 8.6°C / 47.4°F .

At birth the sharks are already 1.5 to 2m, reaching maturity (up to 12m) at the age of 18 for females and 12 to 16 for males. The gestation period is 1 to 3.5 years and females can give birth to up to 6 pups.

Considered gentle giants, basking sharks are passive filter-feeders, consuming zooplankton, crustacean larvae and fish eggs.

Where to see basking sharks in the UK

To increase your chances of seeing a basking shark, you can visit these well-known hot-spots:

Hebrides (Skye)

Hebrides (Mull)

Isle of Man

Malin Head

Southwest England (Devon & Cornwall)

Record your sighting

If you spot a Basking Shark please record your sighting on the Shark Trust website, and include as much information as possible. If you have a photo, please submit this too. Individual basking sharks can be identified by their unique fin markings, which can be natural or scars acquired by injury or parasites.

Basking shark code of conduct

The Shark Trust has published a code of conduct to help people view basking sharks without harming them. You should not get within 100m of basking sharks. Whilst they are mostly placid they can thrash their tail with a huge amount of power if startled.

Where there are pairs or large numbers of basking sharks keep to a distance of 500m as they may be courting. Also stay away from breaching basking sharks.

Boat owners and basking sharks

When sharks are sighted, boat speed should be kept to 6 knots or below, and sailboats should switch to sail only. If boat owners find themselves within 100m of a basking shark, engines should be switched to neutral to avoid causing the shark any harm.

Paddleboarders and basking sharks

Jet-skiers should never approach a basking shark and kayakers and paddleboarders need to be careful not to encircle a basking shark, startle it or cut off its path. Stick in groups, and stay calm and quiet.

For more information on sharks and what you can do to help them, visit www.sharktrust.org

