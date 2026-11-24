Craig Wood's movie shares the highs and lows, the breakages, repairs and homemade burger and bun to ‘rival MacDonalds' of his 90-day Pacific Ocean solo sailing challenge.

Last year he made history as the first triple amputee to sail across any ocean.

Now Craig Wood’s movie of his 90-day challenge, sharing the highs and lows, the breakages, repairs and homemade burger and bun to ‘rival MacDonalds’, has been released.

Wood, a father of four and liveaboard cruising sailor currently in Bali, Indonesia, was just 18 and three months old when an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a routine patrol in Afghanistan resulted in him losing both legs, his left hand and damage to his face, while serving as a rifleman in the British Army.

Wood said “Most teenagers at that age are just drinking or getting into university, and I was figuring out how to live my life as a triple amputee, not knowing whether I could even walk again or properly talk again. “It’s quite heavy looking back on it, and I’m glad I got over it, and if I can inspire anyone who’s in a bad way through the things that I’ve learned, then I think it’s my responsibility to do so.”

Craig Wood’s movie could be the first of many

In addition to the sailing challenge, Wood, who told PBO, “I’m no YouTuber” had to remember to start filming on his GoPro before tackling any breakage.

The movie, which is exclusive to YouTube, shows him repairing a snapped tackline of his genneker, dealing with a hydrolocked engine, making a new AIS antenna “it was beyond easy, we’re definitely being overcharged for antennas”; coping with a black sunspot on his chartplotter; rudder feedback that kept disengaging; a broken prosthetic arm; and a “constant fight against chafe”.

Wood added: “Being the first triple amputee to sail any ocean, and the world’s biggest ocean, is no small feat. “I hope sailors will see this and think, if I can do this, anybody can. “I hope it’s inspiring for everyone.”

Watch at: https://youtu.be/wI5gyMx1Hv0

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