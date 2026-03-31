Compulsory PLB registration comes into force on 15 April

All current and new personal locator beacons (PLBs) carried on board a UK-flagged vessel or mechanically propelled watercraft like a jet ski, must be registered

PLB registration will be compulsory by 15 April; it applies to both current and new 406 MHz personal locator beacons (PLBs) carried on UK-flagged vessels and powered watercraft, such as a jet ski.

Owners can register their devices – free of charge – with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) via the MCA’s beacon registry.

When PLBs are discarded or change ownership, the new details must also be updated on the registry.

Initially, the MCA proposed that the master or owner of a vessel should be legally responsible for registering PLBs with the registry.

This was rejected by many consultees, including The Cruising Association’s Regulatory & Technical Service (RATS) group, which argued that a PLB can be owned by an individual crew member rather than the owner of a vessel, and may be carried by a crew member from one vessel to another. Following the changes, RATS is now supporting the revised legislation – the Merchant Shipping (EPIRB and PLB Registration) (Radiocommunications) (Amendment) Regulations 2026.

The change in the law means that all Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs) and PLBs carried onboard a UK-registered vessel or watercraft must be registered.

Those who fail to comply can now face up to two years in prison or be fined; vessels can also be detained by the authorities.

The registration requirement does not apply to PLBs on unpowered craft such as paddleboards, kayaks and canoes – although the MCA encourages all PLBs to be registered.

UK Distress & Security Beacon Registry Manager Linda Goulding said: “The benefit of registering your PLB is simple: it gives you – and everyone you’re with – a headstart to being rescued from an emergency.

“The registration process is free, takes just 15 minutes, and could make the difference between life or death. You can do it at no cost online in time for the deadline of 15 April.

“HM Coastguard will react to every beacon alert we receive. Registering your PLB helps us quickly work out when it’s a false alarm with no one in danger, or to focus our resources when people are in real distress and need our help. Help us to help you.”

EPIRB and PLB registration is with the UK Beacon Registry which can also be contacted via phone at +44 (0)20 3817 2006 or email ukbeacons@mcga.gov.uk

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