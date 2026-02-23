Restored Keewaydin trawler ‘unsalvageable’ after fire

A fundraising campaign launched by the Sailors Creek CIC team to replace a shipwright's tools following the devastating fire of Lowestoft wooden trawler Keewaydin has had a heart-warming response.

A Lowestoft wooden trawler, which was two weeks away from post-restoration launch when a fire broke out, is ‘totally unsalvageable’, it has been confirmed today.

The 1913-built Keewaydin had been subject to two years of work by Sailors Creek community interest company (CIC) volunteers led by master shipwright Spike Davies before the blaze on 19 February, at around 12.30pm.

Keewaydin’s launch had been scheduled for the beginning of March.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service crews tackled the flames from land and sea last Thursday, using the fire boat at Sailors Creek in Flushing, near Falmouth, after receiving more than 40 calls from members of the public.

Firefighters remained on site throughout the night, continuing to dampen down hotspots and ensure the area was safe.

South West Ambulance Service also attended and one person was taken to hospital, although Sailors Creek CIC directors have confirmed that ‘no one was seriously injured.’

‘This loss is deeply felt’

The directors said in a statement: “We are devastated to confirm that Keewaydin, the 1913 Lowestoft wooden trawler that has been under restoration at Sailors Creek, was destroyed by fire. “Emergency services attended promptly, and we are profoundly grateful for their swift response. “We can confirm that no one was seriously injured. “Keewaydin has been at the heart of an extensive two-year restoration led by master shipwright Spike Davies, supported by an extraordinary community of volunteers, donors and well-wishers. “With her launch just two weeks away, this loss is deeply felt by everyone involved and by the many people who have followed her journey. “The fire is understood to have been an accident. “The circumstances are being reviewed, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities. “We will not be making further comment until more information is available. “We respectfully ask members of the public not to visit the site. “The area is unsafe and access is restricted while assessments are carried out.”

A spokesperson for National Historic Ships UK said: “We can only imagine how devastating this must be for the owner and volunteers who have spent two years restoring Keewaydin and were so close to her relaunch.”

Crowd-funding campaign to replace shipwright’s tools

In an update on their ‘Keewaydin – since 1913′ Facebook page, the Sailors Creek CIC team posted today, 23 February: “We can now confirm that Keewaydin is totally unsalvageable. “After two years of painstaking restoration led by master shipwright Spike Davies, alongside a dedicated community of boat builders, volunteers and supporters, this is an enormous loss. “Spike has not only lost the vessel he was bringing back to life, but also his tools and equipment. “For a craftsman, those tools are his livelihood. “Right now, our priority is to support Spike in replacing his tools and to ensure the site is made safe following the fire.”

A GoFundMe crowdfunder has been launched at https://gofund.me/4a956e0c3 ‘to help Spike to rebuild his new future’, and has already raised £4,653 – and counting – of a £5,500 target.

