Arcona 460 sinking prompts investigation by Arcona Yachts

The Swedish-flagged Arcona 460, IdaLina sank in the Pacific Ocean after the rudder stock failed, reportedly punching a hole in the yacht's hull

An investigation is underway by Arcona Yachts after an Arcona 460 sank in the Pacific Ocean.

The rudder stock broke on the Swedish-flagged IdaLina, and is reported to have punched a hole in the hull, causing the yacht to sink.

A video reportedly of the broken rudder stock has been posted on social media.

None of the crew were injured in the incident, which took place on 8 April, and all were rescued by nearby vessels.

In a statement, the CEO of Arcona Yachts, Fredrik Malmqvist, said, “At Arcona Yachts, safety is our priority, and we are therefore taking this very seriously.

“We understand from the Arcona 460 owners that the rudder stock was broken, however, we don’t yet know how or why. We are working closely with our suppliers and key people to immediately investigate this serious incident further.

“Our thoughts are with the owners, family and crew and we send our sincere thanks to the crew of the nearby vessels that assisted with the rescue. As soon as we know more, we will release further information,” added Malmqvist.

The Arcona 460 was launched in 2004, and soon became Arcona Yachts’ flagship, thanks to its powerful, fast and very responsive performance on the water, and well-laid-out deck.

Construction-wise, a bolted-in galvanised steel frame takes the keel and rig loads. Hull stringers and bulkheads are laminated in place and the hull and decks are hand-laid GRP with polyester resin and a 20-30mm foam core, with solid laminate at strong points.

The keel is a cast iron fin encapsulated in GRP with a lead bulb bolted on. The aluminium rudder stock and web has a foam-filled GRP blade.

The layout down below gave options for coastal cruising, offshore sailing or racing.

