Why are boat owners being urged to switch to aluminium anodes?

Aluminium should replace zinc boat anodes as an industry standard as crucially it will help to protect marine life, in addition to the scientific and price benefits.

Following research by the Clean Harbours Partnership, boaters and boat builders across the UK are urged to switch from zinc to aluminium anodes.

Boat anodes protect underwater metals from galvanic corrosion. If you have two dissimilar metals, such as stainless steel and bronze, the water will act as an electrolyte and the less noble of the two metals, the bronze, becomes an anode and will begin to corrode.

Also known as sacrificial anodes, boat anodes generally come in three metals – aluminium, magnesium and zinc – made from a weaker metal than your boat components, they are designed to corrode instead of your boat.

The Clean Harbours Partnership has been looking at the release of metals, particularly copper and zinc, by recreational vessels into the marine environment. In 2020, the Institute of Marine Sciences at Portsmouth University calculated that approximately 900 tonnes of zinc is released into UK coastal and inland waters by recreational vessels in an average year.

“The problem is metals do not degrade. They accumulate in the ocean and in sediment on the sea bed, where organisms at all levels in the food chain ingest them. Zinc anodes also contain cadmium, which is harmful to marine life, whereas aluminium does not,” explains James Collings Wells of the Clean Harbours Partnership. “Whilst aluminium anodes are being used by some of the UK’s major boat manufacturers, evidently they are not being used widely enough. “We are urging boat builders and boaters across the UK to switch to using aluminium anodes.”

Aluminium alloy is more environmentally friendly and has a number of important advantages over zinc as anode material. With a higher driving voltage than zinc, it is particularly effective in brackish water. Its higher electrochemical capacity also means that the same-sized anode will last longer.

As well as being more environmentally friendly, aluminium anodes are lighter and longer lasting too.

PBO expert metallurgist and engineer Vyv Cox agrees that switching from zinc to aluminium could also have scientific benefits, and possible price benefits. He said: “Traditionally, the most popular sacrificial anodes (which corrode instead of your valuable boat parts) have been made of zinc. However, due to commodity prices, aluminium anodes are now 20% cheaper than their zinc alternatives. At present both are equally priced, so it seems the cost savings are being taken by the manufacturers rather than the consumers, which is a little disappointing. Perhaps it will settle in our favour eventually, particularly if the take-up of aluminium anodes increases due to this Clean Harbours Partnership initiative. “Whilst the galvanic potentials of zinc and aluminium anodes are very similar, the capacity of the aluminium version is much greater. Thus aluminium anodes are superseding zinc ones in general use, as the benefits are: They may be used in both salt and brackish water; Their higher electrical capacity allows the use of smaller anodes; The alloy remains active if exposed to air and will reactivate when re-immersed.”

Mass replacement

Clean Harbours Partnership advises that when changing from zinc to aluminium alloy, all external anodes should be replaced at the same time. However, this does not apply to zinc anodes in the engine water cooling system, if the two bodies of water are separate.

If an anode is eroding more quickly than expected, it’s worth looking for an electrical problem causing stray current. Addressing this would reduce the amount of metal shed by the anodes into the environment. Prolonged connection to shore power without a galvanic isolator can have the same effect.