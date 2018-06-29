Ipswich Haven Marina: The marina is situated at the head of the beautiful River Orwell. We are to be found amidst the historic and regenerated Ipswich Waterfront with its access to superb facilities and amenities. Restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, cinemas, museums, parks and historic buildings are all within a few minutes stroll from the marina. We hope that our many visitors will continue to enjoy visiting us in 2017. Ipswich Railway station is only a ten minute walk away and regular mainline services reach London, Cambridge, Norwich and Harwich.

Our Marina is managed by a friendly team of professional people dedicated to ensure that your stay with us is made pleasant and enjoyable.

The berth price includes electric and free wi-fi.

We give a 20% discount on more than groups of three visiting vessels.

Security gates on top of every ramp, security barrier, refurbished showers/toilets facilities, upgraded CCTV. Warm welcome to all our customers



Click on the image for an interactive Navionics chart of the approaches to Ipswich Haven Marina