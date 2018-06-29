Mercury Yacht Harbour

Website

www.mercuryyachtharbour.co.uk

Telephone

(023) 8045 5994

Address

Hamble River, SO31 4HQ

Social

Twitter

Facebook

Mercury Yacht Harbour

Mercury Yacht Harbour: Mercury Yacht Harbour is set in a sheltered wooded site where the shallow waters of Badnam Creek join the River Hamble. Originally built by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the marina offers berthing for 360 boats and enjoys deep water at all states of tide. Among its excellent facilities are a well-stocked chandlery as well as a bar and restaurant with waterfront views. Mercury is part of MDL Marinas, Europe’s leading marina group, which has over 100 marinas in its cruising network. Offering a rich portfolio of prime boating locations across the UK, France, Italy and Spain, MDL has the most comprehensive berthing package in the marketplace including fuel at cost, discounted boatyard services and complimentary super fast WiFi.

Mercury Yacht Harbour

Click on the picture to find the interactive Navionics chart

Marina group: MDL
Berth depth (MLWS): 2.5m
Approach depth (MLWS): 3m
Access restrictions:
VHF channel(s): 80
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: Y
WiFi: Y
Diesel: <
Petrol: <
Gas: Y
Lift-out: 20 tonnes
Chandlery: Y
Café/Restaurant: Y
Shop: <
TYHA member: 5 Gold Anchors
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 360
Average price per metre: £701.60
Discounts available: Y
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: Y
Power: Y
Parking per day: £0.00