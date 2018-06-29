Mercury Yacht Harbour: Mercury Yacht Harbour is set in a sheltered wooded site where the shallow waters of Badnam Creek join the River Hamble. Originally built by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the marina offers berthing for 360 boats and enjoys deep water at all states of tide. Among its excellent facilities are a well-stocked chandlery as well as a bar and restaurant with waterfront views. Mercury is part of MDL Marinas, Europe’s leading marina group, which has over 100 marinas in its cruising network. Offering a rich portfolio of prime boating locations across the UK, France, Italy and Spain, MDL has the most comprehensive berthing package in the marketplace including fuel at cost, discounted boatyard services and complimentary super fast WiFi.