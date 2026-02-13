Smoother to handle and easier to splice: the Marlow Excel Fusion+ rope

Marlow's Excel Fusion+ rope is made using a Dyneema D12 SK78 pre-stretched core for extra strength. It's designed to be easier to splice and bury the cover on stripped sections of lines.

Marlow Ropes has upgraded its Excel Fusion Line following feedback from sailors, riggers and industry professionals.

The new Excel Fusion+ has a technical cover blended from Dyneema and polypropylene, which is said to make it lightweight and flexible, which in turn helps to reduce kinking.

The new design is also promised to be smoother to handle, to run more freely through blocks.

Excel Fusion+ is made using a Dyneema D12 SK78 pre-stretched core which makes the line strong, improving reliability and and making it easier to splice and bury the cover on stripped sections of lines.

The new range is available in 6mm, 7mm and 8mm diameters and has a colour matched core making line identification easier when it is stripped.

It is aimed at owners of high-performance dinghies and keelboats, and is available in three colourways – blue, yellow and orange.

The next generation of Marlow’s super-light dinghy sheet is said to be incredibly soft, flexible and won’t absorb water, ensuring consistent performance.

Plus, it comes in a range of bold colours to help your lines stand out from the crowd.

Paul Honess, leisure marine sales director for Marlow Ropes, told PBO: “The 2026 show will mark our 19th year in attendance, we’ve seen the show go from strength to strength and always have an amazing time. “We are excited to be bringing our new high performance dinghy line, the Excel Fusion+, which features a colour-matched core and simplifies splicing for both professionals and enthusiasts. “It is an advancement made possible by a technically refined blend using a Dyneema SK78 pre-stretched core and Polypropylene cover that delivers the perfect balance of strength, low elongation, and grip. “We’ll be demonstrating it at the show and can’t wait for visitors to see it.”

