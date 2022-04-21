Garmin inReach Mini 2: Pocket satellite messenger updated for 2022

Rupert Holmes explains what the latest update to the Garmin inReach Mini can offer cruising sailors…

Garmin’s inReach Mini 2 pocket size satellite messaging device has been upgraded with an improved user interface and longer battery life.

More functionality can be accessed directly on the device, including sending and receiving text messages.

This reduces reliance on the accompanying smartphone app, which is important given the relatively short battery life of phones and their susceptibility to water damage.

The Garmin inReachMini 2 now includes a compass mode, and can also be paired with Garmin watches.

The unit is waterproof to IPX7 standards, meaning it can withstand full immersion at a depth of up to 1m for 30 minutes.

Battery life varies considerably depending on use patterns, but is stated at an impressive 14 days when in 10-minute tracking mode.

