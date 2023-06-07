Cheaper satellite communications: a buyers guide

Rupert Holmes looks at the advances of sat comms and how they are becoming more affordable for the average boater

On the downside, there’s no standalone mode, so I pack an old handheld Inmarsat iSatphone Pro satellite phone in the grab bag.

A big part of the IridiumGO!’s success lies in a marketing decision to provide an all-you-can-eat data plan for US$150 per month.

Granted you can’t chew through much data at 2.4kbps, but it’s reassuring to know you’ll never run out mid passage, or land a colossal bill.

Two new Iridium voice, data and messaging systems – the Certus 100 and 200 – launched in the past 18 months and represent arguably the biggest step change in satellite communications for the past 20 years.

I used a Certus 200 racing round Britain and Ireland last summer.

Data speeds of 176kbps are enough to browse the internet, upload images to social media and download satellite weather pictures that helped us predict the timing of complex weather systems.

Standby power drain is minimal and the antenna will fit in the palm of your hand, so it’s a game-changer for smaller boats.

But it is possible to use huge amounts of expensive data.

The latest development puts the Certus 100 hardware (with 22kbps/88kbps upload/download speeds) into a standalone unit called the IridiumGO! exec.

This offers far more capability than the original (which remains on sale) including a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing it to be used in a standalone mode.

It is also the most economic ‘high speed’ option, with the hardware costing US$1,600 (ex VAT) and monthly data/airtime plans from US$110 (though there’s no unlimited data option).

New players

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband system offers dazzlingly fast speeds, even by terrestrial standards, for only £75 a month and many sailors are successfully using it afloat.

However, coverage is far from universal and some enthusiasts are using the kit outside its terms and conditions.

Not all restrictions have been enforced to date, but that may change in the future.

Therefore, while the system is a great match for some boat owners, it’s not yet one to be recommended for safety critical purposes at sea.

The pace of change continues to accelerate. Apple has partnered with Globalstar to bring one-way SOS level satellite connectivity to the version of the new iPhone 14 sold in the USA and Canada.

Equally, Iridium has signed a more wide ranging deal with Samsung to enable two-way text messaging, and photo transmission, for its Galaxy S23 smartphone.

