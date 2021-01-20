Best boat heaters – diesel, solid fuel or warm air central heating?

Reliability has also been a long-running worry for many, but this shouldn’t be a concern for carefully installed systems maintained according to manufacturers’ schedules. It’s worth noting that many problems are associated with a build-up of carbon at the business end of the unit. As this is accelerated when the device is running at low power it’s often worth resisting the temptation to fit an over-sized device – a smaller one that’s run hard may be a better long-term option.

Reliability problems can also stem from wiring. A couple of years after installation the heater on Zest, my partner’s 36ft-footer, became difficult to start up. When trouble-shooting we measured the voltage at the unit – despite the 4m wiring run being within specification, there was a 1.5V drop over the length of the wires. Replacing this with oversized wiring two sizes larger solved the issue at a stroke.

Spending time on board out of season means condensation can be as big a problem as keeping warm. If only the saloon is heated, warm, moist air that escapes into cold cabins, heads compartments and lockers will create large amounts of condensation in these areas.

Ensuring heat can reach as many parts of the interior of the boat as possible is therefore important and confers a clear advantage to systems that duct heat to every area on board. Beyond that, either good ventilation or a dehumidifier is important to keep condensation at bay.