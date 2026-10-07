Teak deck refurbishment: step-by-step to guide to replacing planks and caulking

Teak-laid decks look great on virtually any boat, but sooner or later they’ll need maintenance requiring more than just a scrubbing brush and a bucket of water, as Richard Johnstone-Bryden explains

By virtue of their role, a teak deck is subjected to a lot of wear and tear. This inevitably causes problems that will have to be dealt with either as emergency repairs or as part of a longer-term maintenance plan to preserve watertight integrity.

From time to time it may be necessary to replace one or more teak wood planks within a laid deck, either because of rot, impact damage or because there’s a hole left by the removal of a redundant deck fitting. You’ll need to inspect the sub-deck – fairly easy if there’s a fitting to remove, otherwise you’ll have to cut away rotten or damaged planks with a chisel or router to see what state the sub-deck is in.

This will determine the overall scale of the job. If the sub-deck (usually marine plywood on wooden boats) is damaged you may have to either fit a small patch or replace an entire sheet or sheets of plywood. On a modern production boat you may have to carry out some glassfi re repairs to the GRP sub-deck.

Once you have established what (if any) repairs have to be carried out on the sub-deck you can work out how much of the teak planking needs to be removed. This will be influenced in part by the position of the nearest joints – from both a practical and aesthetic point of view it’s always better to remove an entire plank and cut a new one to fit the existing joints.

Removing and replacing teak deck

1. The first job is to remove the surrounding caulking sealant. Run a sharp craft knife very carefully along each side of the old caulking. This should be done carefully to ensure you only remove the old sealant and not the wood on any of the adjacent undamaged planks.

2. Now use a narrow chisel to cut the bottom seal and help in pulling the sealant from the seam.

3. Next turn your attention to any fastenings. Begin by using a mallet and chisel to carefully cut and prise off the wooden plug above the fastening.

4. Clean out the screw slot with a sharpened bradawl or similar, then with luck the fastening will be in good enough condition to be unscrewed. Ideally, use a screwdriver which fits the slot exactly. For hard-to-shift screw,s give the screwdriver a firm knock with a hammer, or try tightening them a fraction before unscrewing: that might be just enough to break them free and won’t mash the screw slot.

5. A router provides the most effective means of removing a damaged plank. Secure a batten to act as a guide for the router to run along.

6. By nailing or screwing the batten through one of the caulking seams, you’ll avoid leaving any lasting marks in the deck. On wooden decks it’s worth fixing above a deck beam – you don’t want screws or nails going right through the deckhead into the cabin below.

7. Now set the depth of cut on the router. If the plank is more than 8mm thick, don’t try to chop it all out in one pass of the machine. If the plank is 12mm thick, for example, it’s worth making two passes at a depth of 6mm each time. This will reduce the chances of the router jarring and removing more wood than you’d planned.

8. Once the batten is in place and the depth of the router has been set, simply start from one end of the section to be removed and work your way steadily along the length of the plank with the router.

9. Swivel the base of the router to cut into wood further away from the batten. To avoid having to adjust the position of the batten for each plank, simply attach an additional wooden block of an appropriate width to the base of the router so it stands further away from the batten.

10. Take care when approaching plank end joints that you don’t let the router chomp further than you want.

11. After you have made several passes with the router, the damaged plank will gradually be cut away.

12. Sweep and vacuum away the mess, then you can determine the required dimensions of your replacement plank – it can be bought pre-cut to the right size from your local timber merchant or, if you have the tools, you can machine a suitably-sized piece of teak yourself. Lay your planks in place, then mark them up appropriately so you can cut rebates to match the existing gaps of the other planks.

13. Use the router again to cut out the bulk of the rebate, cutting slightly to the waste side of your marked lines…

14… then use a small bull-nose plane to trim the remaining excess.

15. The plank is now ready to be secured in position. To improve the strength of the bond, the plank is fi rst wiped with acetone to remove the teak’s natural oils from the lower surface, then it’s laid on a bedding compound which has been applied to the sub-deck. While the bedding compound cures, the plank is held in position with a series of wooden blocks screwed along the seam – or it may be screwed down with countersunk screws which are later plugged to match the existing planks.

Recaulking

1. The amount of recaulking required after the replacement of a plank or two will be determined by the overall condition of the rest of the deck’s caulking. In this example, much of it was suspect so the whole lot has been removed from the foredeck ready for replacement.

2. The weathered planks are first sanded with a belt sander: this not only improves the appearance, but helps to level imperfections where some areas have worn over years of use. In these circumstances it may also be necessary to increase the depth of the seams with a router to accommodate the new sealant – but this will only be possible if the planks are still thick enough to take a deeper seam.

3. Having cut and raked out old caulking, it’s almost inevitable there’ll be some minor damage to the rebates. Tidy these up now with a chisel, squaring off edges and making sure gaps are nicely aligned.

4. Localised areas of rebate that need deepening can be cut with a chisel.

5. Check that the ends of the planks are all even, marking up any imperfections that were missed when the planks were first laid.

6. Now trim back to your scribed mark with a chisel. Vacuum away dust and debris from all the seams before the next step.

7. Primer is now applied along the seams. For hardwoods, black shows how well you’ve covered the seam, but on softwoods it can bleed into the end grain so it’s better to use a clear primer. Ensure the primer is compatible with the rest of the sealant system.

8. A breaker tape is next applied along the bottom of each seam to prevent the caulking sealant from sticking fast to the bottom of the rebate: this way the caulking can expand and contract between the rebated seam walls without actually coming unstuck from them.

9. A scrap of thin ply can be used to press the breaker tape firmly into the bottom of the rebate.

10. Use a narrow chisel to cut the breaker tape at the end of a run. Ensure the bottom of all rebates is taped, with no gaps.

11. Next is the process of injecting caulking into the seam. Work slowly to avoid air bubbles which could later undermine the seam’s watertight integrity. Ensure the sealant stands a little proud of the seam so that when it settles it doesn’t drop below the level of adjacent planks.

12. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for sealant curing time and how long before the teak deck can be walked on. When it’s ready, run a wide chisel over the seams to remove the excess sealant before using a belt sander to finish off.

Want to read more articles like Teak deck refurbishment: step-by-step to guide to replacing planks and caulking?



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