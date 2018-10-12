Plans are underway to include more under cover exhibits at the 2018 Scotland’s Boat Show in October.

It comes following feedback from visitors and exhibitors to last year’s event at Kip Marina, Inverkip.

Changes include adding to the RYA Scotland pavilion to create a specific undercover area for marine trade exhibitors, a covered food court with seating areas and, for the first time, an indoor boat display pavilion

Speaking to Practical Boat Owner, show organiser Kevin Blamire said the annual event, which bills itself as the UK’s largest brokerage boat show, will also be focusing on encouraging more young people to try sailing and boating.

He said last year’s series of talks proved so popular that there would be more practical and information presentations for 2018, along with realistic inspirational talks to encourage sailors to push their boundaries.

The show will also have an environmental theme, looking at the issue of plastic in the world’s oceans, and the steps that can be taken to reduce its use.

Scotland’s Boat Show runs from 12-14 October 2018.