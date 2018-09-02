This annual one-day Angel Canal Festival is based around the City Road Lock, Basin and towpath alongside the Regents Canal, also local streets and a park, in Islington, North London.

Attractions typically include stalls, children’s rides and bouncy castles, boat trips, live music and street theatre.

It is organised by Islington Council and the Canal & River Trust.

Getting to the Festival

The Canal & River Trust strongly advises that visitors reach the festival by public transport, walking or bicycle (please dismount within the festival site).

Parking can be difficult especially as parts of Graham Street and Danbury Street are closed to traffic during the festival.

The festival site includes Graham St, Danbury St, the towpath to Packington Square, Graham St Park and City Rd Basin Plaza.

From Angel Tube Station turn right outside the main entrance, take the 1st turning right into Duncan Street, at the end of the road cross Colebrooke Row and make your way down Vincent Terrace – you will see stalls at the end of the street. Total Walking Time is about 5 minutes.

Some buses traveling along City Rd will stop near the end of Graham Street.