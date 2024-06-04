Easier check in and out requirements for sailors cruising to France

The Cruising Association says the welcome changes "will make cruising to and from France this summer much easier and more attractive for all."

French officials have announced a new ‘protocol’ for small boats to enter France from outside of the European Union (EU).

Normally boats would have to arrive at and depart from a Port of Entry (PPF), although last year there were a few ports with a special derogation which allowed entry for a limited period.

The new ‘protocol’, which came into force on 1 June, grants some 53 marinas (which are not PPFs) the rights to handle boats arriving from or departing to outside of the EU/Schengen area. Below is the list of PPFs and other marinas or ports for Channel France.

Skippers of these boats will need to email a specific completed form to the relevant port in advance of arrival or departure.

These forms will then be processed by local officials, and the Cruising Association (CA) anticipate the stamped papers may be picked up on arrival or emailed in the case of departure (as last year for those few ports).

A CA spokesperson said: “The CA will publish further information for our members, including a comprehensive list of the relevant ports along with the associated forms as these are announced. The CA will also provide additional advice on some of the extra considerations such as cruising onwards to other EU countries and crew changes. “Further details for the Channel area but also applicable more widely, can be viewed by members on the France – Channel – Entry Procedures and Ports of Entry. “This announcement will make cruising to and from France this summer much easier and more attractive for all. The CA and cruising community is grateful to the French authorities as well as the ports and marina officials for their work to enable this outcome.”

List of Ports



This list details all the ports which are included in the new protocol (as at 31 May 2024). Some of these are also existing PPFs: