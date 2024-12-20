Weir Wood Sailing Club (WWSC), in East Sussex, has made the "difficult decision to close" its sailing and windsurfing centre on Weir Wood Reservoir.

Located on the edge of the Ashdown Forest, just over three miles from East Grinstead, the volunteer-run club has operated for more than 50 years on Weir Wood Reservoir.

Offering grassroots sailing and windsurfing, the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) recognised training centre and former RYA ‘Club of the Year’ winner, has prided itself on making the sport accessible, affordable and fun.

Earlier this year, in May 2024, sailor, author and broadcaster Tom Cunliffe threw his support behind a campaign to ‘Save Weir Wood Sailing Club‘, which was crowdfunding to cover the cost of a legal dispute with its landlord.

He said at the time that “the landlord is trying to get rid of this little sailing club” to develop the site, and added: “They’re up against this corporate machine and the money they require to fight it, it’s frightening really.”

WWSC said at the time of its fundraising appeal: “If we were to lose, [it] would mean that the club would forfeit its lease, cease to exist and the Trustees and Committee could face financial jeopardy for seeking to defend its existence.”

Last month, the club organised an asset sale, which was postponed due to Storm Bert.

In a statement on its Facebook page yesterday, 19 December, a Weir Wood Sailing Club spokesperson said: “It is with extreme sadness that WWSC has taken the difficult decision to close. “Last night, club members enjoyed a final evening in a packed clubhouse filled with stories and fond memories. The room was alive with the spirit of our club, a testament to the bonds we’ve built over the last 50-plus years. “Happy memories will be cherished by so many who enjoyed the beautiful setting, cruising, racing, training and friendships created through a vibrant sailing community – on and off the water.