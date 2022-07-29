New system for notifying overseas pleasure craft voyages

Submit your pleasure craft report at www.spcr.homeoffice.gov.uk when leaving or arriving in the UK

The UK government, via Border Force, has introduced a new journey reporting method for leisure sailors travelling to and from the UK at www.spcr.homeoffice.gov.uk

Since 01 January it has been a legal requirement to report your departure from and arrival in the UK by pleasure craft. Anyone who owns, or is responsible for, a pleasure craft that sails to or from locations outside the UK and the Isle of Man is required to provide information about:

the vessel

the voyage

individuals on-board

good documentation

This was previously reported through the C1331 Form, which can still be downloaded and posted if required (now renamed ‘Pleasure craft on non-UK voyages: leaving or arriving in the UK (pleasure craft report (sPCR) fallback template)’). However, wherever possible, Border Force encourages the use and promotion of the new digital service.

Why introduce a new service?

The new single Pleasure Craft Report (sPCR) service helps maximise maritime border security while making it faster and easier for those travelling on pleasure craft to report the necessary information in advance of travel to or from the UK.

The new digital pleasure craft report is a one-stop service, recording all necessary information for both Border Force and HMRC – and whilst currently in ‘beta’ mode, it will eventually replace its predecessors, the e-C1331 and C1331 forms.

Derek Lumb, President of the Cruising Association, said: “The Cruising Association has been liaising with UK Border Force for a number of years on this project with a view to ensuring that the new system fits the needs of the cruising community. “Together with the RYA, British Marine and other marine organisations, CA representatives have attended and been active in discussions at the General Maritime Leisure Sector Liaison Meetings in order to influence a positive outcome for cruisers. “The change to a new online service delivers a far more accessible and user-friendly experience, making it easy to log new and alter existing passages.” Recognising the ongoing evolution of the new online service, Lumb added: “UK Border Force has stressed that this is not the final online version, and some changes are likely to be made in the light of experience.”

Using a smart phone or tablet?

If you need to make a report using a mobile phone or tablet, the sPCR should now provide a viable mechanism for doing so. You will still be dependent on having internet access, but your vessel details, details of the people on-board and your passage information can be added and saved in advance, so you just make any necessary amendments and submit the report.

Posting a paper form remains an option if submitting your report online is impractical and a pleasure craft report (sPCR) fall back template is also provided. This is an excel version (which may not be suitable for completion on mobile devices (e.g. smart phone or tablet)) that will allow data to be submitted by email to the National Yachtline and the relevant regional Border Force command.

The process

Reporting using sPCR replaces the submission of the C1331 (or eC1331) all other procedures e.g. flying the Q flag (unless you are arriving from an EU member state into Northern Ireland) remain.

You can find further information about these procedures on the Entry and Exit Formalities page on the RYA website. This page will be updated on an on-going basis if the RYA is notified of any changes to the process for arriving in or departing from the UK.

Visitors to the UK may wish to refer to the information on the Visiting the UK page on the RYA website which explains the procedures for bringing your boat to the UK under Temporary Admission.

Feedback

Boaters are encouraged to make their departure and arrival reports using the sPCR from now on.

Improvements are being made to the system following testing and continuous updates are planned as feedback from users of the sPCR is received.

When you register for an account your confirmation email includes a support email address and there is an option to give feedback.

For further information about the sPCR please visit the GOV.UK website.