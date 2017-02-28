Hatches fitted

We added hatches for access and storage while we could still get at the inside of the boat

Before the stringers, deck beams and hull sides go on was a good opportunity to add hatches to our Secret 20 build. These will allow access to the bilges -and let us seal up the plywood therein when we put the boat’s bottom on.

We recessed our 5 inspection hatches by cutting a plywood ring that means the surface of the hatch will sit at bunk level – no princess and the pea for whoever sleeps in the bunks on this boat!

We also cut a larger hatch in the bunk to allow access to the storage underneath – we’ll probably install the boat’s batteries in here.