Fillets galore

Our Secret 20 kit takes shape, with epoxy fillets holding everything together...

Once all the frames had been installed on the keel (see our last update), it was time to break out the laser level again and go around, truing up the boat with the laser and a long spirit level to make sure that each frame was level and aligned correctly. That done, we added softwood supports to keep the frames set.

The next step was to fillet everything together. We published a step-by-step guide to making the perfect fillet in the December issue – and watch this space for a video.

Next up was to fit the plywood transom. This was tricky as it has to take up the curve of the laminated beam, and needed a lot of force to persuade it to take up the correct shape. We used a spinnaker sheet taken to a strongpoint in the ceiling of our garage to pull the edges of the plywood in correctly.