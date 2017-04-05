Yachtswoman Lisa Blair dismasted 895nm south of Cape Town

Australian sailor Lisa Blair has been forced to end her record-breaking attempt to be the first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica solo and unassisted after being dismasted 895nm south of Cape Town.

A Pan Pan was called at approximately 0300 (AET) yesterday, 4 April, signalling an urgent threat to her safety, when her yacht Climate Action Now was dismasted in 40 knot winds and seven-metre swells.

Climate Action Now suffered significant damage to the mast and rigging.

Lisa intends to step the boom and install a jury rig with a small storm sail in place which will assist in her journey to Cape Town under motor.

A Hong Kong-registered vessel has been requested to rendezvous with Lisa to provide fuel and other items to assist with repairs if required.

It is anticipated that Lisa’s journey to Cape Town will take approximately 10 days travelling at an estimated speed of 4.5 knots. Lisa continues to experience swells of approximately seven metres. Once there she will complete a full evaluation of the damage to the yacht and determine what repairs can be made.

Lisa remains well and uninjured.

In a video post on her Facebook page she said: ‘I just want to let you all know that I’m well and apart from a few bumps and bruises, I’m doing ok.’

The incident occurred whilst Lisa Blair was on her 72nd day of her challenge, four weeks away from completing the record-breaking quest.

Read Lisa’s full account of the dismasting at lisablairsailstheworld.com