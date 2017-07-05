Solo sailor Keith White completes voyage despite set-backs

Single-handed yachtsman Keith White has completed his round-Britain voyage – despite a rescue scuppering the non-stop aspect of his quest.

The Isle of Wight yachtsman, who lost the use of his left arm in a motorway accident in 1991, set sail in May with the aim of becoming the first disabled sailor to achieve a non-stop round Britain and Ireland voyage.

White had made it around the Shetland Islands in his 14m (47ft) yacht Marathon and was en route south again

when he required rescuing on 11 June off Lowestoft.

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat went to the aid of the yachtsman, who was in difficulty 27 miles south-east of the port as his sail had ripped and his engine had failed.

However just three days later, White announced on his Facebook page ‘Keith White – Disabled Sailor’ that he would be completing his trip, and he crossed his Isle of Wight finishing line on 18 June, after completing a total of 2,470 miles.

Shortly after finishing his voyage, White was admitted into hospital and treated for septicemia. He managed to recover in time to compete in the Round the Island Race, but had to retire from the race.

Yarmouth RNLI attended Marathon during last Saturday’s race when White collapsed with suspected appendicitis.

The call came in at 8.05am. The lifeboat came alongside the yacht just off Hurst Castle and White was transferred to the lifeboat before being airlifted to hospital by the UK Coastguard’s Search and Rescue Helicopter.