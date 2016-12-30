Banish the winter blues at the London Boat Show!

Dame Ellen MacArthur, Olympic champion and World Sailor of the Year Saskia Clark and yachtswoman Dee Caffari are among the many big name guests confirmed for this year’s London Boat Show

Taking place from Friday 6 January to Sunday 15 January 2017 at ExCeL, the forthcoming London Boat Show will celebrate the best the marine world has to offer with more than 300 exhibitors.

A host of famous sailors will join Sky Sports presenter Alex Wilkinson on the London Stage both in person and via satellite links across the 10-day show.

Vendée Globe commentator and yachtsman Mike Golding, Olympic gold and silver medallist Saskia Clark (who scooped the 2016 Rolex World Sailor of the Year accolade with her helm Hannah Mills) and yachtswoman Dee Caffari (the first woman to have sailed single-handed and non-stop around the world in both directions) are confirmed attendees, along with PixelBoat sailor Alex Alley who aims to break the solo around-the-world record for a boat 12m (40ft) or less.

Other big names include Dame Ellen MacArthur; Olympian Mark Covell; Libby Greenhalgh who sailed the 2012 Match Race Worlds with fellow Team SCA squad member, Annie Lush; yachtswoman Sam Davies; Paralympian Helena Lucas; Artemis Offshore Academy skipper Will Harris; offshore sailor Sam Matson who has his sights on the 2020 Vendée Globe; and British power boat sailor and world record breaker Alan Priddy.

A full list of confirmed speakers can be found here.

In addition to the talk shows, entertainment will include the quiz show A Question of Sailing, full of facts, fun and celebrities going head to head, plus The Daily Brunch Show with special guests discussing breaking headlines from the morning papers as well as updates from the show floor.

The stage will also host live music and fashion events with catwalk and dance models showcasing the latest offshore and marine lifestyle clothing.

300+ exhibitors

More than 300 exhibitors have so far signed up for the London Boat Show, with anticipated debuts to the world and European stage.

The line-up of boats will range from million-pound yachts and motor-cruisers to more affordable rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) and sailing dinghies.

The new Dream Lodge Marina & Boating Lake will enable visitors to see yachts moored in a marina setting and to find places to eat and drink. This attraction is promised to build upon last year’s Mediterranean Bay and past pools of the show.

The Watersports Park, hosted by www.onthewater.co.uk and Rockley, will offer visitors of all ages the chance to try kayaking, sailing and water zorbing.

Alternatively, visitors can enjoy demonstrations on dry land of innovative new equipment and cooking events.

You can also find the latest PBO subscription deals, with savings of up to 40% and a show exclusive free gift at the Time Inc stand, D065.

Late-night opening

The leisure marine industry is renowned for enjoying a good party, and the Thursday of the show, 12 January, will see the first boating party of the New Year with live music, fashion shows, celebrity chefs, a Guinness Bar and parties.

The show will be open for an extra two hours, and special events will include the Yacht Harbour Association Marina of the Year awards from 5pm, followed by an after-party on the Which Marina stand, E017.

Time schedule

The show will open daily from 10am to 6pm, from Friday 6 January to Sunday 15 January, with a late-night opening until 8pm on Thursday 12 January.

Up to two children aged 15 years and under can gain access to the show with every standard adult ticket presented. Advance tickets cost from £12 if you use the discount code ‘pbo’.

Gift tickets are available.

From 13 to 15 January, your boat show ticket will also give you access to the Telegraph Cruise and Telegraph Travel shows at ExCeL.

Find out more at www.londonboatshow.com