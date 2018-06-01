From sporty folding trimarans to cruising cats for ocean crossings, the Portsmouth Harbour Multihull Show is the chance to step onboard and view a range of modern multihulls in a relaxed environment.

It is a great opportunity to compare different boats and talk to the builders and dealers.

For the first time, a power catamaran will be at the show, the Bavaria Nautitech 47 Power.

Dazcat will also be bringing the brand new D1295.

The free show takes place from 1-3 June 2018, 10am to 4pm daily at Haslar Marina.

There is free parking on-site and Portsmouth Harbour railway station is across the harbour via the Gosport Ferry.

Boats at this year’s show include the Rapier 550, Rapier 400, Broad Blue 346, Gemini Legacy, Dragonfly 25 Sport, Bavaria Nautitech 40 Open, Bavaria Nautitech 46 Open, Bavaria Nautitech 47 Power and Dazcat D1295.