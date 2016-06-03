Northern Boat Show 2016

Northern Boat Show, 3-5 June, a festival of boating at the heart of the International Mersey River Festival. This three-day boat show will showcase world class sailing boats, power boats and marine products and services, all set against the spectacular backdrop of the Albert Dock. So whether you’ve never been on the water before or you are an experienced skipper there’s something for everyone! The latest sailing and power boats will be showcased in Albert Dock and there will be a land-based exhibition on the quayside next to Salthouse Dock.

Visit www.northernboatshow.co.uk