Visitors to Beale Park Boat and Outdoor Show are being encouraged to take to the water and try out a range of boats, from steam and electric to sail.

The event, which takes place alongside the river Thames in Lower Basildon, is being held from 1-3 June 2018.

There will also be a range of canoes, Skiffs, SUP boards, sand inflatable boats to try, alongside a special display from Thames Vintage Boat Club and the Thames Traditional Boat Society.

On dry land, there will be an exhibition of rare cars, buses, traction engines, bikes, military vehicles, vintage bicycles and rifle displays.

Visitors can also try archery and hovercrafting or sample the food and drink provided by West Berkshire Brewery, among others.

New features for this year include make a model boat, make a sail, understand the art of knots, learn about navigation and maritime history and foraging for food.

Camping, with hots showers, bathrooms and running water, are available, as well as Thames side moorings.

Tickets cost from £8, and visitors under 16 go free.