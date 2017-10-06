All aboard for Scotland’s Boat Show 2017

Scotland's Boat Show will once again this year provide visitors with the chance to get out on the water to try sailing and boating

The Get on the Water initiative at Scotland’s Boat Show 2016

Visitors to Scotland’s Boat Show 2017 will now have more opportunities to experience sailing and boating, following the success of last year’s ‘Get on the Water’ campaign.

RYA Scotland will be providing free sail and powerboat experiences during the three day event, which takes place at Kip Marina in Inverkip.

The programme of on-water experiences can be booked in advance at the Scotland’s Boat Show event website or booking at the RYA Scotland Pavilion on the day.

The taster sessions are being run in conjunction with RYA Training providers sportscotland National Centre Cumbrae, You & Sea, Ocean Youth Trust Scotland and Clyde Muirshiel Regional Park.

Ewan Curruthers of You and Sea, commented: “The show was really good last year with everyone very enthusiastic and a massive variety of people involved in getting afloat.”

“We are bringing Millbrook our motor cruiser for a sedate tour around the Clyde along with our RIB, Mustang, for some faster rides with a chance to helm the boats alongside our instructors,” he added.

The organiser of Scotland’s Boat Show, Kevin Blamire, added: “Our focus for us at Scotland’s Boat Show is getting people on the water and RYA Scotland delivers a safe and successful environment to try a range of boating for the first time, while providing some excellent advice for those with more sea time ashore. It is great to have the team on board again.”

The RYA Scotland Pavilion at the show will host a range of marine trade bodies, as well as the main RYA Scotland stand.

Continues below…

Other exhibitors include the Clyde Cruising Club, Jeckells Sailmakers, Scotland’s Clipper 60 and Raymarine.

There will also be special features and entertainment, including a cookery demonstration by celebrity chef Nick Nairn, as well as a talk by Met Office meteorologist Penny Tranter about planning, preparing and reacting to weather on the water.

Author Martyn Murray will also be discussing his new book: A Wild Call – Sailing Around Scotland.

The 31st edition of Scotland’s Boat Show will take place from 13-15 October 2017.