How to revamp and protect your engine leg

Join PBO's engine expert Stu Davies as he runs through the checks and maintenance needed to revamp and protect an outboard engine leg to keep it running in tip-top condition. This video is powered by Machine Mart tools
With thanks to Machine Mart for the tools to complete this job
