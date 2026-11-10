Solo pontoon mooring: How to slip a line from the cockpit

Slipping a pontoon mooring alone can be tricky, but this clever peg release system makes departure safe and effortless. Colin Haines explains

I now sail solo and have devised ways of getting round the need to do several things at once when pontoon mooring, such as casting off the bow and stern lines at the same time when moving away from a pontoon.

My solution was to delete the bow and stern lines in favour of one midships mooring line that could be remotely released from a pontoon-mounted cleat. Or more accurately, after starting the engine, I rig the single line before casting off the springs, bow and stern lines. This is because while the boat may be held against the pontoon, it is not the best way to moor any boat by a single line for a period of time.

The obvious problem of how to detach the temporary mooring line is solved with a bowline loop on its outer end. The loop does not go around the pontoon’s mooring cleat, but instead passes over the top and under it, between the cleat’s two support legs.

A wooden location peg, attached to a cord led back to the cockpit, is passed through the bowline’s eye to stop it from retreating backwards the way it came.

Applying tension with a sheet winch to the temporary mooring line jams the wooden peg in place and, at the same time, pulls the hull tight against the two fenders, preventing the hull from moving. Obviously, if wind and tide conspire to make the use of two fenders inadequate to control the boat’s movement, more can be used. The trick is to maintain the tension on the temporary mooring line and thus keep the peg in place.

As soon as all is clear to move away from the pontoon, slackening the temporary mooring line allows the floating wooden peg to be pulled out and quickly recovered on board. The bowline eye falls free and dangles down beside the hull, where only being a short rope it probably doesn’t even reach the water and definitely can’t reach the propeller. Recovery can be done at leisure.

An observant reader will note that the same technique can be used to release a mooring line at the bows from the cockpit and that, depending on boat and mooring cleat, the rope can equally pass under the pontoon cleat. This choice is based on keeping the rope as near horizontal as possible.

If a bollard is involved, turning the open end of the bowline eye into a cow-hitch round the mooring line and positioning the peg in the eye can achieve the same results.

Want to read more seamanship articles like Solo pontoon mooring: How to slip a line from the cockpit?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter

PBO web categories