The versatile Helly Hansen Crew Insulator Jacket 2.0 tested

Even in the summer, you can sometimes feel chilly when the wind picks up, especially when sailing upwind. The Helly Hansen Crew Insulator Jacket 2.0 packed down really well, so it could fit into my kit bag and, once I took it out and gave it a shake, it quickly returned to its normal shape.

The PrimaLoft® Black insulated jacket is designed to be close-fitting and has an elasticated skirt and cuffs, so it kept me really snug while on passage; it also kept me dry when there was a light shower.

The full-length zip at the front meant the collar fitted well and kept my neck warm. I have only worn this on its own, but the jacket would work well as an additional layer under your foulies, especially if sailing over the winter.

There are two hand pockets with zips which were big enough for me to store my mobile phone, knife, sunglasses and the like.

The men’s version has an extra chest pocket, which I would have liked to have seen on the women’s jacket, given that you can never have enough pockets.

But despite this, the Crew Insulator has become a firm favourite for me while sailing so far this season, given its versatility as a mid-layer and stand-alone jacket.

I am conscious about the environmental impact of clothing, so the Helly Hansen is attractive as it has been certified as a bluesign® product; this means it is made from fabrics and chemicals – like the perfluorinated chemicals (PFC)-free durable water repellent coating – which have minimum impact on the environment and meet strict safety and environmental requirements.

The jacket is available in sizes XS-4XL (women) and Small-4XL (men), and in navy, white, blue, light green, magenta, purple (women) and red, grey, black, navy (men).

Buy the men’s Helly Hansen Crew Insulator Jacket 2.0 direct from Helly Hansen

Buy the women’s Helly Hansen Crew Insulator Jacket 2.0 direct from Helly Hansen