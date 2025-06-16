Is the Helly Hansen Crew Low the best quick drying sailing shoe?

Katy Stickland dons a pair of Helly Hansen Crew Low sailing shoes and tests them in the heat of the Mediteranean and cooler climes of UK waters

These Helly Hansen Crew Low sailing shoes were comfortable from the moment I put my feet into them, due to the decent padding around the heel, ankle and tongue, their light weight and the fact they dry out really quickly if you get caught by a wave or a shower.

I tested them on a charter holiday in the Ionian and while sailing back home.

I wore them almost continually on the Dufour 44 in Greece and when going ashore to explore. The cushioned midsole supported the arches and heels of my feet as we walked up hills from the anchorages we visited, and the upper open-mesh material was breathable in the heat.

I generally wore them without socks and experienced no rubs or blisters, although the insole did come out every time I took them off; this did not happen when I wore socks in colder UK waters. Everything is a compromise and this was a small niggle, given the shoes dried even quicker with the insoles removed.

The sole gripped the deck really well, which is exactly what you need when moving around the boat or stepping ashore with lines for mooring stern-to.

My pair was lime green in colour, so they did get dirty, but I scrubbed them in some warm water and washing-up liquid, and they came up as good as new.

These shoes easily double up as a sailing shoe and everyday trainer, meaning you have dual use and a less cluttered kit bag.

Much of the Crew Low is also made from recycled material, a plus for those who are careful about their environmental impact.

The Helly Hansen Crew Low sailing shoes are available in sizes 3.5-12.5.

The women’s range is available in lime green or navy, while the men’s can be brought in white, red and navy.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence