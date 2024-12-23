How well do the Helly Hansen Skagen F1 deck shoes perform on a charter holiday and while running dinghy sessions at the sailing club?

Ali Wood tests Helly Hansen's Skagen F1 deck shoes while on a charter holiday and running children's dinghy sessions at her local sailing club

I’m very attached to my Chatham loafer-style deck shoes so it was going to take some persuading to get me in lace-ups.

However, I was tempted by Helly Hansen’s stylish Skagen F1 deck shoes, as I reckoned they could double as boat shoes and walking shoes.

Being practical (and lazy when it comes to shoe cleaning), I ordered the navy pair, but these were too narrow so I had to go up a size.

Though roomy at the toes, the next size up was comfortable, but pristine white. Uh-oh!

They passed the test beautifully, being grippy and comfortable when worn with socks and allowing me to leap around the boat and race up and down the flybridge steps of our boat while cruising the French canals.

They soon got very dirty with the dust from the tow path, but I can’t really blame Helly Hansen for that!

Once I’d muddied them, I decided not to care, and went for a long walk through the vineyards and plane trees.

They were just as good as a regular pair of trainers.

The real test came, however, when I got home and wore them without socks for safety boat duty at my Dorset sailing club.

I got a few compliments from fellow boaters, and was pleased to wear them without wincing as I dragged the trailer across a stony beach, motored around the harbour and waded thigh-deep, recovering dinghies, children and rubber ducks.

This is where the high-grade, removable insole and open-mesh construction came into its own.

They drained quickly, so were comfortable to wear for three hours on the water.

Anyone who’s suffered the dreaded nail fungus from spending too long in wet neoprene boots will understand the benefit of this!

When I got home, I gave them a quick wash with Fairy Liquid, stuck them in the garden to dry off and soon they were good to go again.

The Helly Hansen Skagen F1 deck shoes are available in sizes 3.5-12.5, and in white, navy (women) and navy, white, navy/white (men).

