Summer issue – on sale 9th June

Engine school – stern drives, outboards and jet drives compared; Best French 30ft cruisers; First test of the RS Pulse 63 electric RIB; Post-Brexit Channel hop; Personal AIS and PLBs and 21 pages of DIY…
Engine school
Stern drives, outboards and jet drives compared
French success
30ft cruisers that stormed the market
Will this electric RIB change boating?
First test of the RS Pulse 63
Personal AIS and PLBs
The pros and cons of these clip-on lifesaving devices
Epsilon new-gen anchor
Lewmar’s latest on test
Post-Brexit Channel hop
Sampling the new admin, moules-frites and French border patrols
Solar ambition
Going electric with a Catalac cruising catamaran
Top tips from 40 years afloat
Motorboating innovations
Fitting a holding tank
A simple, low cost, gravity solution for converting existing sea toilets
Lessons learned at sea
An ex-MAIB inspector refl ects on adventures that taught safety skills
Sextants tried & tested
Choosing and using plastic sextants
Orcas chewed our rudder!
How an orca encounter off southern Portugal left a yacht rudderless
Hot water for a T23
Creating reliable, safe hot water for a motorboat shower
Old Duck’s new galley
Installing a water tank and sink on a budget
Regular oil change
Why changing the oil on your engine is important
Smart double berth
Simple sleep comfort upgrade
Clive’s boats
The Freeman 22 Mk2 motor cruiser
Trailer tow to Lake Garda
Driving a 10m-long car and J24 keelboat combo across Europe
Canoe sailing in the Bristol Channel
Picnicking on a sandbank