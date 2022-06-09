Summer issue – on sale 9th June

Engine school – stern drives, outboards and jet drives compared; Best French 30ft cruisers; First test of the RS Pulse 63 electric RIB; Post-Brexit Channel hop; Personal AIS and PLBs and 21 pages of DIY…

Order the Summer issue online now

Engine school

Stern drives, outboards and jet drives compared

French success

30ft cruisers that stormed the market

Will this electric RIB change boating?

First test of the RS Pulse 63

Personal AIS and PLBs

The pros and cons of these clip-on lifesaving devices

Epsilon new-gen anchor

Lewmar’s latest on test

Post-Brexit Channel hop

Sampling the new admin, moules-frites and French border patrols

Solar ambition

Going electric with a Catalac cruising catamaran

Top tips from 40 years afloat

Motorboating innovations

Fitting a holding tank

A simple, low cost, gravity solution for converting existing sea toilets

Lessons learned at sea

An ex-MAIB inspector refl ects on adventures that taught safety skills

Sextants tried & tested

Choosing and using plastic sextants

Orcas chewed our rudder!

How an orca encounter off southern Portugal left a yacht rudderless

Hot water for a T23

Creating reliable, safe hot water for a motorboat shower

Old Duck’s new galley

Installing a water tank and sink on a budget

Regular oil change

Why changing the oil on your engine is important

Smart double berth

Simple sleep comfort upgrade

Clive’s boats

The Freeman 22 Mk2 motor cruiser

Trailer tow to Lake Garda

Driving a 10m-long car and J24 keelboat combo across Europe

Canoe sailing in the Bristol Channel

Picnicking on a sandbank

Boat bottom cleaning