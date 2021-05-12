Do you have an extended cruise in mind for this season? Rupert Holmes suggests easy improvements and essential checks to ensure gear failure doesn’t interfere with passage-making. Plus we plug you in to the latest in electric outboard engines and a brilliant guide to buying the right paddleboard for your needs.
Flooded on the mooring
An everyday mistake with a hose connection nearly cost Roger Hughes his boat
‘We bought a tug called Con’
A salutory lesson in why not to make an impulse boat buy
Gas bottle storage
Making plinths to store extra gas safely outboard
Lasso a halyard
Recovering a broken halyard without climbing the mast
Fit a bow thruster
Tips on the best way forward
MG 335/346 used boat test
We sail the yacht that rose to fame in cult TV series Howards’ Way
Salona, Azuree & Dromor – secret boats of the east
Check out a selection of used boatsfrom Croatia, Greece and Turkey
Essential checks for your summer cruise
Key checks and easy improvements for a relaxed and enjoyable cruise
20 years in the French canals and the Med
Fond memories of cruising in Europe
Electric outboards special
How the burgeoning electric outboard market is paving the way
Pilotage tricks
Nifty tools for calculating course tosteer and making best use of tides
Guide to paddleboarding
Stand-up paddleboarding fun from your boat or the shore
New lease of life
Converting a cruiser into a bar!
Sinking alongside
A close call with a leaking shaft seal
Cruise planning: Caribbean and COVID
Strategic sailing in a pandemic