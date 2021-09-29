November 2021

3 of the best ever sailing boats? Readers review their own yachts, plus cruising adventures galore: Katie McCabe and family go to the Isles of Scilly, while adventurers cross oceans and even cut through the Brexit and COVID bureaucracy to cross the North Sea.
Best ever boats – as reviewed by readers
Why the Drascombe Dabber, Macgregor 26 and Tanton 43 are so appealing to own
Tested: Parker 660 Pilothouse
This sports fisher is a great all-rounder, Peter Poland discovers
North Sea dash
Covid and Brexit bureaucracy melted away for this European passage
Isles of Scilly family cruise
A solo sail for 13-year-old Katie McCabe while her family kept an eye on her from their classic yawl
Solo Atlantic and Pacific
Sailing adventure from Caernarfon to New Zealand crossing the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in a 28-footer
Tried & tested
A gas detector, UV-beating T-shirt, stainless steel water bottle and LED rechargable work lamp given a real-life test
‘I saved my boat with sticky tape’
How a leaky exhaust and potential sinking were averted with tape
Martello coast of Corsica
Recalling a cruise along Corsica’s coast of Genoese defensive towers
Worry-free winter
Laying up tips from the pros PLUS boat covers and winter rebuild projects
Keep your boat dry inside
How to cure leaky windows and vents PLUS a user guide to sealants
Fitting a new common rail diesel engine
Installing a more powerful engine in a pilothouse yacht
Upholster a sofa bed
Templating, cutting foam and sewing tips for covering new forepeak cushions
Fit a fridge
Finding room for a portable refrigerator on board
Sketchbook tips to keep the boat aired
Vents and washboards to keep mould at bay over winter