The latest issue of PBO features offshore single-handed sailing tips for dreamers and DIYers plus stories of seamanship and practical ideas for boats of all sizes on any budget. Get all the info you need on fitting LED interior lighting or how to spot crevice corrosion on your anchor fittings – before it’s too late and read all about the founding father of weather forecasting Robert FitzRoy.
November 2020 Contents at a glance…
Used boats: Drascombe Drifter 22
Peter Poland reviews and test sails this enduringly popular trailer sailer
Special feature: Sail further single-handed
The story behind the ‘no rules’ Jester Challenge
Amazing adventures: Offshore ideas from the Jester Challenge
How Jester Challenge skippers prepare boats for offshore sailing
Boat improvements: Swap old rope for new
The amazing qualities and uses of ropes, new and traditional
Seamanship: Becoming a Day Skipper
Taking on classroom conundrums and night-time navigation
Real-life: Waterspout off Italy
A reader recalls a frightening blast from a waterspout
Seamanship: Tales from a tall ship
A week aboard a sail training ship cements a lifelong love of sailing
Real-life: Motorboat rescue
Rupert Holmes was in the right place at the right time to prevent a sinking
Real-life: Anchor swivel failure
How the swivel proved an anchor chain’s weakest link
Boatbuilding: DIY wheelhouse
Expert guide to building a motorboat wheelhouse
Boatyard life: Rebuilding a stern tube
Why prop wobble on an Island Packet 29 forced the reconstruction of a stern tube
Practical Project: Make a launch trailer
Make a slipway launch trailer from angle iron and tubing
Boat improvements: Fit LED cabin lights
A budget solution to reducing power consumption on board
Practical Project: Binnacle grabrail
Fabricating a stainless steel hoop grabrail at the helm
Practical Project: Cockpit table redesign
Creating a sturdy, purpose-built hinging cockpit table
The man of the Met Office
The incredible story of visionary captain Robert FitzRoy and the birth of scientific weather forecasting
Chesapeake challenges
Squalls, hurricanes and a grounding: the latest installment from a UK liveaboard family enjoying life on the US East Coast despite the pandemic