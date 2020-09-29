The latest issue of PBO features offshore single-handed sailing tips for dreamers and DIYers plus stories of seamanship and practical ideas for boats of all sizes on any budget. Get all the info you need on fitting LED interior lighting or how to spot crevice corrosion on your anchor fittings – before it’s too late and read all about the founding father of weather forecasting Robert FitzRoy.

November 2020 Contents at a glance…

Used boats: Drascombe Drifter 22

Peter Poland reviews and test sails this enduringly popular trailer sailer

Special feature: Sail further single-handed

The story behind the ‘no rules’ Jester Challenge

Amazing adventures: Offshore ideas from the Jester Challenge

How Jester Challenge skippers prepare boats for offshore sailing

Boat improvements: Swap old rope for new

The amazing qualities and uses of ropes, new and traditional

Seamanship: Becoming a Day Skipper

Taking on classroom conundrums and night-time navigation

Real-life: Waterspout off Italy

A reader recalls a frightening blast from a waterspout

Seamanship: Tales from a tall ship

A week aboard a sail training ship cements a lifelong love of sailing

Real-life: Motorboat rescue

Rupert Holmes was in the right place at the right time to prevent a sinking

Real-life: Anchor swivel failure

How the swivel proved an anchor chain’s weakest link

Boatbuilding: DIY wheelhouse

Expert guide to building a motorboat wheelhouse

Boatyard life: Rebuilding a stern tube

Why prop wobble on an Island Packet 29 forced the reconstruction of a stern tube

Practical Project: Make a launch trailer

Make a slipway launch trailer from angle iron and tubing

Boat improvements: Fit LED cabin lights

A budget solution to reducing power consumption on board

Practical Project: Binnacle grabrail

Fabricating a stainless steel hoop grabrail at the helm

Practical Project: Cockpit table redesign

Creating a sturdy, purpose-built hinging cockpit table

The man of the Met Office

The incredible story of visionary captain Robert FitzRoy and the birth of scientific weather forecasting

Squalls, hurricanes and a grounding: the latest installment from a UK liveaboard family enjoying life on the US East Coast despite the pandemic