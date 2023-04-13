June Issue – on sale 13 April

How to choose your next project boat, everything you need to know to get ready for the boating season, dealing with emergencies at sea, and 21 pages of DIY…
Longer lasting sails
Prolonging the life of your sails
Cruising kit changes
How navigation and sailing gear has developed over the years
Squatter afloat!
Evicting an unwelcome visitor onboard
Mast cable
Securing a wayward wire
Portholes
How to install new portholes
Teak cleaning tips
Eco or chemical cleaning?
Vital prop nut check
The safe way to secure a prop
Servicing seacocks
Maintain Blakes and ball valves
Skipper’s checklist
Get your boat ready for the season
Chronometers
Are these timepieces obsolete?
Marina manoeuvres
How to leave a dock
West coast slow sail
Following a long-distance swimmer on a yacht
Steps for easy escape
More than one use for a shelf
Remote monitoring systems
For peace of mind when you leave your boat
Family boating
Lugger vs Dabber
Mozambique Channel
Cruising Africa’s south-east coast