June Issue – on sale 13 April

How to choose your next project boat, everything you need to know to get ready for the boating season, dealing with emergencies at sea, and 21 pages of DIY…

Order the June 2023 issue online now

Longer lasting sails

Prolonging the life of your sails

Cruising kit changes

How navigation and sailing gear has developed over the years

Squatter afloat!

Evicting an unwelcome visitor onboard

Mast cable

Securing a wayward wire

Portholes

How to install new portholes

Teak cleaning tips

Eco or chemical cleaning?

Vital prop nut check

The safe way to secure a prop

Servicing seacocks

Maintain Blakes and ball valves

Skipper’s checklist

Get your boat ready for the season

Chronometers

Are these timepieces obsolete?

Marina manoeuvres

How to leave a dock

West coast slow sail

Following a long-distance swimmer on a yacht

Steps for easy escape

More than one use for a shelf

Remote monitoring systems

For peace of mind when you leave your boat

Family boating

Lugger vs Dabber

Mozambique Channel

Cruising Africa’s south-east coast