July Issue – on sale 11 May

Silicone antifouling: find out the result of our real world test, Keel design and how it affects performance, Petrol vs electric outboards – we put the engines through their paces, Refitting a boat for blue water, 27 pages of DIY..and more!
Order the July 2023 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Calor gas alternatives
What to do when your gas bottles are no longer available
Outdrive anode change
How to do this essential task
Diesel Dipper review
Wind generator repairs
Making a Rutland run again
Practical projects
Mast lowering and deck shoes
Northern Sporades cruise
Sailing Greek islands out of season
Round the world in a 19ft self-built boat
One man’s mission for adventure
Gerber multitool test
Electric outboard choice
The ins and outs of what you need to know for your type of boating
Atlantic passage
Crossing the pond in a refitted 34-year-old catamaran
Sailing in calms
Advice for coping with little wind
The yachtsman who ‘invented’ cruising
Frank Cowper, yachting pioneer
Trailer sailer launch
Tips on what NOT to do
Ask the experts
Engine cooling system fix
New high end oilies
Ready to fit bowsprits
East Coast engine failure